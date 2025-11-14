Neil Gorsuch’s Lonely Quest to Fix Indian Law

“These Indian tribes are the wards of the nation,” he wrote. They are communities dependent on the United States—dependent largely for their daily food; dependent for their political rights. They owe no allegiance to the states, and receive from them no protection. Because of the local ill feeling, the people of the states where they are found are often their deadliest enemies. From their very weakness and helplessness, so largely due to the course of dealing of the federal government with them, and the treaties in which it has been promised, there arises the duty of protection, and with it the power.”

Kagama is a low point in the Supreme Court’s history of constitutional interpretation—to describe its reasoning is to expose the lack of it. Miller disclaimed the idea that Congress could enact the MCA via the Indian Commerce Clause, then claimed the federal government could enact the law because it needed to enact it. The court’s casual bigotry only underscored its flaws.

“The power of the General Government over these remnants of a race once powerful, now weak and diminished in numbers, is necessary to their protection, as well as to the safety of those among whom they dwell,” Miller wrote. “It must exist in that Government, because it never has existed anywhere else; because the theater of its exercise is within the geographical limits of the United States; because it has never been denied; and because it alone can enforce its laws on all the tribes.”