The Roberts Court Is Winning Its War on American Democracy

“That is the oath that I just took,” he continued. “I will try to ensure, in the discharge of my responsibilities, that, with the help of my colleagues, I can pass on to my children’s generation a charter of self-government as strong and as vibrant as the one that Chief Justice Rehnquist passed on to us.”

The United States is less democratic, less self-governing, more dysfunctional, and more corrupt than it was 20 years ago, thanks in large part to the Supreme Court’s rulings.

By that standard, the Roberts court has failed. The United States is less democratic, less self-governing, more dysfunctional, and more corrupt than it was 20 years ago, thanks in large part to the Supreme Court’s rulings. Many of its most important decisions—on campaign finance, on voting rights, on gerrymandering, and on the separation of powers—have left us less able to resolve political questions and issues than any previous generation has been.

“Umpires don’t make the rules,” Roberts said, when describing his judicial approach at his 2005 confirmation hearings. “They apply them.” If Roberts is rarely depicted as a firebrand or a zealot, few would deny his unmistakable ideological tilt. And yet, Roberts is often portrayed as a moderating force. His Republican-appointed colleagues may be working to covertly advance an ideological project, but Roberts was different: an arch-institutionalist willing to cast aside his own leanings to preserve the legitimacy of the Supreme Court in a hyper-partisan era.