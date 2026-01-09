Trump’s Foreign Policy Madness Will Haunt Us for Generations

Nor have he and his subordinates offered much clarity on the situation. Some officials described it as a “law enforcement operation,” citing a 2020 federal grand jury indictment against Maduro. Others suggested that the Trump administration would now try to now control the rest of the New World more aggressively. Trump and his top officials have threatened additional military action in Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico. They have also renewed their demands and threats to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally.

Some top GOP officials have taken to sounding like German officials from the late 1930s. “We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” Stephen Miller, Trump’s top domestic policy aide, told CNN’s Jake Tapper earlier this week. “These are the iron laws of the world.” Miller also suggested that the U.S. acquisition of Greenland was a foregone conclusion because “nobody is going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.” Representative Andy Ogles, speaking on the Trump administration’s apparent imperial desires, described the U.S. as the “dominant predator force in the Western Hemisphere.” He appeared to mean that as a compliment.

The American people have signaled no interest in any of these proposed military misadventures. As many as 73 percent of voters oppose the use of military force to seize Greenland, according to one post-Maduro poll. But the views of American voters may not matter, at least in the near term. The U.S. only really has two branches of government right now. Trump sits atop the executive branch, which is little more than a vehicle for his personal whims and desires. Officials like Russ Vought have sabotaged many agencies’ workings to benefit their corporate allies. Other powers and responsibilities have been turned toward darker ends.