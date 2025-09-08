Trump’s Fascist Game Plan: If He Can’t Tame Russia, He’ll Take Chicago

It was always astonishing to me that anyone fell for Trump’s obvious horseshit about ending that war. He gets away with it because too many people—including too many people in the journalism profession—permit the central lie about himself that he’s been peddling for close to four decades now to persist in our political imagination: Namely, that whole “art of the deal” thing. It’s a huge indictment of our media and our entire culture that a guy who cheated nearly everyone he came into contact with, who filed for four bankruptcies, and whom a reputable bank wouldn’t touch for the last 20 years of his life could get away with making a claim like that and having it taken remotely seriously by anyone.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict isn’t the only war Trump assured us he was going to end on day one. Violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict has only gotten worse and worse, and more and more abominable, with each passing week. On Sunday, Israel flattened a high-rise in Gaza City, along with a school and other targets, killing another 52 people. News broke over the weekend that Witkoff sent a new proposal to Hamas. We’ll see what happens. But even if there is a ceasefire, the next phase would apparently be Trump’s morally repulsive idea to turn Gaza into a new Monaco, with (undoubtedly) a Trump hotel and casino, having dispensed with the vast majority of Gazans first.

With Trump finding it impossible to play tough guy in Russia or the Middle East, he’s settled on a new target for his destructive desires: Americans, beginning with those in Chicago and other American cities. That “Chipocalypse Now” social media post on Saturday about how Chicago is about to find out why the Defense Department is now called the Department of WAR (all caps, naturally) was yet another new low. The poison that he and his people inject into the civic bloodstream on a daily basis is truly sick. He is a sick, sick man.