Under Trump, It’s Much Better to Be a Bot Than a Human

Then there are the toxins that imperil nearly all life forms. Republicans are notoriously soft on pollution, but even compared to past conservative administrations, Trump has been alarmingly permissive on air and water polluters. For example, Trump is delaying the implementation of Biden’s 2024 methane standards for oil and gas facilities, a move that the Environmental Defense Fund says will add millions of tons of methane to the atmosphere. Methane contributes to respiratory illness, neurological damage, and cancer.

And how about infectious diseases? Whether you’re a chicken, a wild animal, a human preschooler, or a grandmother, you’re far more at risk of disease under Trump. High-ranking officials have been leaving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over RFK Jr.’s changes to vaccine policy, which have recently included making it harder to get a Covid-19 vaccine and failing to act in the face of a Texas measles outbreak that killed two children and hospitalized one hundred people.

And infectious disease is only one possible way that bodies of all kinds have become more vulnerable to sickness, as Trump and his team have also canceled millions of dollars of investment in research into disease prevention of all kinds, and crippled programs that protect Americans from cancer, lead poisoning, heart attacks, and many other fatal and debilitating conditions.