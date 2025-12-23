Justice Department Tries to Downplay Epstein Files Mentioning Trump
The DOJ doesn’t want you to believe the latest files it released.
The Justice Department is now downplaying the Epstein files they took so long to release by claiming that they’re full of “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump.”
“The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein,” the DOJ wrote Tuesday on X. “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”
“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”
While there certainly is some uncorroborated information in the files, there is also a wealth of new, possibly incriminating evidence about President Trump. One file contains an email from an assistant U.S. attorney from January 2020 that reads, “For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than has previously been reported.”
Another file contained a 2019 letter from Epstein addressed to “L.N.” or Larry Nassar, the former U.S. gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually abusing scores of women and girls.
“As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home,” Epstein wrote, appearing to reference his later death by suicide. “Good luck! We shared one thing… our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair,” he said, signing off “J. Epstein.”
Even as more information rolls in, it should come as no surprise that the Justice Department—which has been completely subservient to the president—continues to provide cover for him even as they release the heavily redacted files.
“‘We’re releasing the documents, but please know in advance they’re fake, irrelevant, already debunked, totally harmless, and also important enough to issue a press statement about,’” one conservative X user posted. “If the DOJ tells you what to think before you read the documents, you already know they’re lying.”