Think Big for a Change, Democrats: Call This the “No Kings” Shutdown.

“We’ll be honest: We don’t know how much of this we can stop by shutting down the government. We won’t begin to pretend we can stop all of it. But if we can prevent 10 percent of it; if we slow this mayhem down by a few weeks, then by God, that is what we’ll do. Donald Trump wants to convert our democracy into a dictatorship, with him playing the role of dictator. Well, we don’t have dictators in this country. We don’t have kings. And that is the line in the sand we’re drawing. This is the ‘No Kings’ shutdown.”

There are, the Democratic professional political class will be quick to tell me, a dozen reasons not to do something like this. Michael! they’ll exclaim, it’s too risky. It’s dangerous. Swing voters don’t feel these passions. It’s this. It’s that.

I am convinced that this position is much less risky than these people—who’ve been advising Democrats not to take chances ever since the Iraq War—believe it is. Rank-and-file Democrats want to see their leaders take a stand. Not a stand on behalf of Obamacare, important though that is. A moral stand grounded in an idea about what our society is and should be. This is not about percentages. It’s about human dignity and freedom and preserving a system of government that, however deeply imperfect, has done a better job of advancing dignity and freedom than any other.