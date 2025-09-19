Trump’s Terrifying, Self-Serving Rebrand of Political Violence

The report was prescient: Within weeks of its release, on June 10, 2009, a white supremacist shot and killed a security guard at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and on June 1, Dr. George Tiller was assassinated by an anti-abortion extremist and supporter of the Montana Freemen, a far-right anti-government group, who preached that the group was sovereign and not subject to the laws of the federal government. But in the meantime, the report had been repudiated by DHS.

Why? Because the right had made the report politically toxic. Conservative media outlets framed its findings as an attack on the right. “There is not one instance they can cite as evidence where any of these right-wing groups have done anything,” Rush Limbaugh complained at the time. “You have a report from Janet Napolitano and Barack Obama, Department of Homeland Security portraying standard, ordinary, everyday conservatives as posing a bigger threat to this country than Al Qaeda terrorists or genuine enemies of this country like Kim Jong Il.” It didn’t matter that there was ample evidence or that there would be more. Homeland Security Secretary Napolitano tried to dispel the wave of disinformation, saying in a statement, “We are on the lookout for criminal and terrorist activity, but we do not—nor will we ever—monitor ideology or political beliefs.” She apologized to veterans for the report. It didn’t matter. Within a year, not only had the report been retracted, Daryl Johnson said the team at DHS that had produced the report with him had been dismantled.

“I’ve thought about this a lot,” Johnson said in an interview, about a decade later. “What if our politicians and our police chiefs took my ’09 report seriously, and it wasn’t politicized, and people started implementing programs and devoting money and resources to this problem, where would we be 10 years removed from it now? I firmly believe that these groups would be on their heels.” Instead, he said, “I think we’ve reached the point of no return.… And now, it doesn’t matter whether Donald Trump is re-elected or whether a Democrat comes into power. The far right is going to be here.” That was in 2020.