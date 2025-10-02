A Grim New Report Shows How Pregnant People Have Been Policed Post-Roe

The report gives some grounding and context to many people’s fears about being punished for their abortions. Even as bans have proliferated, and even as they have certainly contributed to a legal environment in which prosecutions could become more common, the bans are not directly responsible for the hundreds of cases of pregnancy criminalization recorded in this report. All the same, the criminalizations of abortion, miscarriage, and drug use in pregnancy are fundamentally interconnected, as they all involve the criminal legal system’s power to police people for exercising their bodily autonomy. As such, the research is an invitation to consider all of the laws, policies, and policing practices that lead to pregnancy criminalization—and an invitation to resist them as a whole.

One of the most striking aspects of the data is what it shows about where the cases tend to originate. “So many of these cases start by a health care provider,” Pregnancy Justice senior vice president Dana Sussman told me this week. That provider may think they’re required to report a pregnant person “to either a child welfare agency or the police, or both.” Pregnant patients encounter doctors, nurses, physician’s assistants, and social workers who have been primed to report them, or who may believe they have less discretion about what they say than they really do. “It’s such a normalized process,” Sussman added. “People are being reported, and then they’re being swept up into the system.” The reports could be for anything that has been deemed “suspicious,” Sussman said, from showing a positive drug test to not having had prenatal care, to displaying a flat affect. While some hospitals have changed their approach to mandatory drug testing, those changes don’t address other ways pregnant people are profiled and reported to state agencies and law enforcement.

Pregnancy Justice’s prior research into pregnancy criminalization since 1973, when Roe was decided, made this report’s findings unsurprising to the group. “The foundation for all of this was laid in the ’80s and ’90s,” Sussman explained, “around the moral panic associated with the ‘crack baby’ epidemic.” At that time, almost exclusively Black women were charged, under the presumption that any drug use during pregnancy constituted child endangerment. Hospitals and clinics became outposts in the war on drugs. Testing patients seeking prenatal care for drugs became routine for those who were profiled as drug users or were on Medicaid. Health care workers were drafted as mandatory reporters, treating positive test results as indicators of child abuse or neglect to be reported to state agencies.