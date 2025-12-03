Did Pete Hegseth Even Read the Signalgate Report?
The Pentagon spokesman insisted the report completely exonerated Hegseth.
It seems that Pete Hegseth’s brilliant response to the watchdog report finding that the defense secretary had directly endangered U.S. troops is just to lie and say he didn’t.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell didn’t even try Wednesday to spin the results of the inspector general’s report on a major scandal earlier this year, when Hegseth sent highly-sensitive information in a non-secure Signal group chat.
“This Inspector General review is a TOTAL exoneration of Secretary Hegseth @PeteHegseth
and proves what we knew all along—no classified information was shared. This matter is resolved and the case is closed,” Parnell said in a statement, per Trump acolyte Laura Loomer.
Sources had previously told CNN that Hegseth sent messages detailing materials marked classified at the time. One message from Hegseth—”This is DEFINITELY when the first bombs will drop”—seemed obviously classified. But the war chief has maintained that he had the power to unilaterally declassify information discussed, though no documentation of that actually happening seems to exist.
A classified version of the inspector general’s Signalgate report was sent to Congress on Tuesday night, finding that Hegseth should not have used the app at all. Four sources familiar with the report told CNN that Hegseth had risked compromising sensitive military information and could have potentially endangered troops and mission objectives.
A declassified version of the report is expected to be released to the public Thursday.