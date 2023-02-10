The Second Amendment’s Legal Landscape Is Getting Weirder

The Fifth Circuit’s ruling in United States v. Nahimi, which restored the right to own a gun to people with domestic-violence restraining orders, underscored the problems raised by the history-and-tradition test. Local police in Texas searched the home of Zackey Nahimi after he became the leading suspect in a two-month series of reckless shootings in 2020 and 2021 in and around Arlington, Texas. When searching his home, cops found his guns and learned that Nahimi was under a restraining order from 2020 for threatening his ex-girlfriend and their child. Among the order’s restrictions was an explicit ban on gun ownership.

After Bruen, Nahimi sought to overturn his guilty plea to federal gun charges by arguing that the new test rendered his sentence unconstitutional. The three-judge panel agreed. “The question presented in this case is not whether prohibiting the possession of firearms by someone subject to a domestic violence restraining order is a laudable policy goal,” Judge Cory Wilson wrote for the panel, apparently anticipating the criticism that the ruling would bring. “The question is whether [the statute in question] is constitutional under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. In the light of [Bruen], it is not.”

The Justice Department tried to defend the law by pointing to multiple analogous statutes in English and early American legal history. The Militia Act of 1662 allowed English officials under Charles II to seize guns from anyone deemed “dangerous to the Peace of the Kingdom” after the English Civil Wars and the Restoration. Yes, the panel noted, but his successor James II was overthrown in the Glorious Revolution, so it doesn’t count. Nor do a collection of disarmament statues in the colonies and early states that targeted “those unwilling to take an oath of allegiance, slaves, and Native Americans,” as the panel framed it. Those laws, it concluded, were not individualized enough and instead focused on broad threats to social and political order. “Going armed” laws that protected public peace and surety laws that required suspected threats to provide assurances or be disarmed also don’t count, the panel concluded.