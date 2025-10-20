Trump’s Fury at Dems Goes Nuclear as Crushing New Shutdown Poll Hits

President Trump’s fury at Democrats over the government shutdown is escalating. First he angrily announced that he’s “terminated” the big tunnel project connecting New York and New Jersey, basically saying he’d done this to punish Chuck Schumer, an extraordinarily deranged act of direct retribution. Then he unleashed a rambling tirade filled with lies about “mentally damaged” Democrats’ shutdown stance. All this comes as a new CNBC poll finds Trump and the GOP blamed for economic damage over the shutdown by 53-37. This has driven his economic approval down to 42-55, the worst ever in CNBC polling, with his standing on inflation at an abysmal 34-62. We talked to Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, author of “The Hopium Chronicles.” He argues we should focus on the fundamentals: Trump is doing immense harm to the country, he’s deeply unpopular, and that will matter in the midterms—though Rosenberg also discusses why beating Trump and recovering from our authoritarian slide will be a brutal longer-term slog. Listen to this episode here.