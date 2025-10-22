How Ordinary People Might Become Unwitting Trump Collaborators

In Trump’s latest stunt he sported a crown in a faked Truth Social video featuring him piloting a fighter jet to drop tons of shit on throngs of No Kings protesters. It was another appalling new low for an American president, but we were hardly shocked. And that’s a big problem.

This weekend’s protests were inspiring—that they inspired this grotesque reaction from Trump could count as a measure of success. But there is still much work to be done. It remains to be seen if the teeming masses can dent the president’s power—or shake more people from the torpor of the daily news to propel them into a sustained new activism. It’s here at the apex of our exultation that we should pause, take stock, and stay on our guard, because one of the biggest enemies of the sustained momentum the anti-Trump movement needs, it turns out, is human nature.

Amid the now-daily onslaught of Trumpian shock and awe, many of us now just hear, digest, and move on. There’s a familiar feeling of exhaustion and paralysis in the face of the deluge; it’s hard to imagine a substantial response to any one of Trump’s misdeeds when we know that more are on the way. Trump really has to work hard to stun in the way he once did. Many American brains seem to be powering down into a dazed lethargy, benumbed by a relentless onslaught of the outrageous that we cannot entirely shut out.