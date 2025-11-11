The Legal Professionals Planning to March Against Trump

It was an astonishing sight: the guardians of legal decorum walking out of the courthouse and into the streets. Polish judges knew that staying silent would mean the slow death of the judiciary as an independent institution. Their decision to make their struggle visible—through robes, through spectacle, through appeals to professional duty—made it harder for the government to claim the mantle of legality. No “reasonable” pundit could explain away a walkout by sitting judges. The march became an image of resistance that traveled far beyond Poland’s borders.

The lessons from Pakistan and Poland are strikingly similar. Both movements began when authoritarian leaders sought to transform the judiciary into an instrument of power. Both authoritarian governments sought to bend the judiciary toward their own ends and ran up against the humanity of the people who actually make the judiciary work. And they were ultimately taken down in part by the legal professionals willing to say that their countries were nations of laws rather than men.

For American lawyers watching their own institutions falter, these stories suggest a path forward. PPP’s upcoming rally aims to do more than express outrage. Turning out large numbers of relatively privileged people like lawyers could always have an impact, and it can go a long way toward changing the narrative around Trump’s authoritarianism and the Supreme Court’s complicity in letting him run wild. But organizers are trying to build infrastructure: networks of lawyers and law students who can translate professional frustration into sustained action. The event will connect participants with long-term organizing projects—local chapters, advocacy campaigns, and efforts to reform the legal system’s internal hierarchies. It’s not just about one march, but about reimagining what collective action within the profession could mean.