The Good News: Scummy George Santos Isn’t Out of the Woods Just Yet

He was in some ways a comic figure. If I had five cards to play to reverse Trump’s unjust acts of clemency, I doubt I’d spend one on Santos. But his crimes were no joke—to the donors he defrauded, to the veteran whose dog died, and especially to the people of New York’s third congressional district, whom he betrayed as their representative. When the scandals forced him out, the district was left voiceless for months—collateral damage in Trump’s ongoing campaign to turn government into an instrument of personal reward and revenge.

Trump’s decision to commute Santos’s sentence turns farce into rot—a corruption of the justice system itself.

Trump didn’t even pretend Santos had been wrongfully convicted. “He was somewhat of a rogue,” Trump said, before praising his “courage, conviction, and intelligence to always vote Republican.” Earlier, Trump explained that he was considering clemency because Santos “lied like hell, but he was 100 percent for Trump.” It was a spectacular pot-kettle moment even by Trump standards, but also a crystal-clear statement of his governing creed: loyalty first, legality last.