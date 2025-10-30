How Trump Might Be Cashing In on a Weakening Dollar

Trump’s most outrageous abuse of power involving cybercurrency was to lift national-security restrictions on exports of AI computer chips to the United Arab Emirates two weeks after the UAE acquired $2 billion in World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin, which it then invested in Binance. This was, quite literally, the largest-ever financial transaction involving cryptocurrency. I’m hardly the only person to compare this episode, which The New York Times detailed in an excellent lead story last month, to Teapot Dome. I did so even before Zhao’s pardon enlarged the scandal’s scope.

The Biden administration appears to have had good reason to impose export restrictions on UAE. According to an October 25 report in The Financial Times, in 2022 UAE gave to the Chinese technology that United States spy agencies believe extended the range of long-range missiles fired from Chinese fighter jets. “American officials,” the FT’sDemetri Sevastopulo reported, “believed the technology … would give Chinese fighters even more time to target American fighters in any war over Taiwan.” Exasperatingly, Sevastopulo failed to connect this to the UAE’s $2 billion purchase of USD1. G42, the UAE company at the center of the FT story, is chaired by the same Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zyaed al-Nahyan who cut the USD1 and AI chips deals. He told the FT its allegations about missile technology were “patently false.”

Meanwhile, while none of us was looking, Trump became what Forbes’s Dan Alexander calls “one of the largest Bitcoin investors on the planet.” The president owns $870 million of the stuff via the Trump Media and Financial Group, the same company that operates Trump’s money-losing social media platform Truth Social. Trump owns a near-majority stake (previously 51 percent; now 41 percent) in the Trump Media and Financial Group, even though we know for a fact that he never invested any money in the company. (It’s good to be the president.) Through no effort of his own, Trump has become a Bitcoin tycoon. Forbes could identify only five human beings (two of them the Winklevoss twins made famous by the 2010 film The Social Network) who own more Bitcoin than Trump.