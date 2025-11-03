Where Would We Be If Joe Lieberman Hadn’t Killed the Public Option?

Congress is still wrangling over a solution to this problem for next year, which is why the government has been shut down for a month. But some of today’s problems might have been avoided—or at least dampened—if lawmakers had chosen a different path when negotiating over the Affordable Care Act some 15 years ago.

Democrats, who had a ruling trifecta in Washington at the time, let that chance get away from them. Will they act differently if they have the same opportunity in the future?

As a candidate, President Barack Obama promised to reform the health care system, something Democrats had wanted to do for generations. His proposals ultimately included many things that became part of the Affordable Care Act, and one gigantic component that didn’t: the creation of a federal health insurance plan for people without access to Medicare or Medicaid. The plan, which customers could buy no matter where they lived or whether they had job, would compete against private insurance in the marketplace. The idea became known as the public option.