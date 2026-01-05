Trump Sidelines Top Venezuelan Opposition Leader Over Petty Grudge
Trump is leaving Maria Corina Machado out of the Venezuela transition plan after she accepted the Nobel Prize.
It seems that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to President Trump for nothing.
After Trump’s kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, many looked to Machado as the clear option to fill the vacancy, both due to her work promoting democracy in Venezuela and her close relationship with the Trump administration—most evident in her Peace Prize dedication. But over the weekend, Trump stated that the U.S. would “run” Venezuela, and that he had not been in contact with Machado, even claiming that she didn’t have “the respect within the country” to lead.
“She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect,” he told reporters then.
This snubbing is reportedly a result of Machado not outright refusing the award, which Trump also wanted. Two sources close to the White House told The Washington Post that her decision to accept the Nobel Prize, even despite dedicating it to Trump, set the U.S. president off, leading to this current petty grudge.
“If she had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” one said.