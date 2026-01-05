Trump Warns Venezuela Attack Is Just the Start With Unhinged Rant

So how many countries are at risk of imminent attack from the power-mad U.S. president? At least five—but probably more.

Trump began by turning his attention to Venezuela’s neighbor. “Colombia is very sick too. Run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he’s not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you,” Trump said.

“What does that mean, ‘He’s not going to do it very long’?” one reporter asked.