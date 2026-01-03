Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Trump Admits the Real Reason for His Surprise Attack on Venezuela

Donald Trump immediately began talking about Venezuela’s oil, after the U.S. bombed the country and abducted its leader.

Donald Trump speaks in front of an ornate door.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Just hours after President Donald Trump bombed Venezuela and abducted its leader, Nicolás Maduro, he began talking about the Latin American country’s oil industry.

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves on the planet, with 303 billion barrels worth of crude, or about a fifth of global reserves, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And that fact has clearly been at the top of Trump’s mind.

Appearing in a Fox News interview Saturday morning, Trump was asked what he sees for the “future of Venezuela’s oil industry.”

“Well, I see that we’re going to be very strongly involved in it, that’s all. I mean, what can I say? We have the greatest oil companies in the world, the biggest, the greatest, and we’re going to be very much involved in it.”

This wasn’t the first time that Trump has admitted his war with Venezuela is at least partly motivated by oil. Earlier last month, the U.S. military seized two Venezuelan oil tankers. Asked what would happen to the oil, Trump replied, “we’re going to keep it,” then added: “Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it. Maybe we’ll use it in the Strategic Reserves. We’re keeping the ships also.”

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Trump: U.S. Has Abducted Venezuelan Leader After Overnight Bombing

Donald Trump announced the U.S. has abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Bombing of Caracas
AFP via Getty Images
A fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3

President Donald Trump announced in the early hours of Saturday that the United States had bombed Venezuela, the most oil-rich country in Latin America, and abducted its president, who is now being flown back to the United States.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” he wrote on Truth Social at 4:21 a.m. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.” He said he will give more details on the attack in a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at 11 a.m.

Maduro is expected to be flown to New York, where he will face charges in Manhattan federal court.

“Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York,” Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on X Saturday morning. “Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

Trump did so without the approval of Congress, which is supposed to sign off on all acts of war.

“Secretaries Rubio and Hegseth looked every Senator in the eye a few weeks ago and said this wasn’t about regime change,” Democratic Senator Andy Kim said after the bombing. “I didn’t trust them then and we see now that they blatantly lied to Congress. Trump rejected our Constitutionally required approval process for armed conflict because the Administration knows the American people overwhelmingly reject risks pulling our nation into another war.”

Shortly after the U.S. attack, the Venezuelan government accused Washington of an “extremely serious military aggression.”

“Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people,” the Venezuelan government said.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Steve Bannon Turns on Trump Over His Threat to Iran

Bannon made a stunning comparison amid his fury.

Steve Bannon holds a microphone
Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images

The president is apparently taking foreign policy lessons from one of his political nemeses, Hillary Clinton—at least, that’s what one of his biggest first-term acolytes seems to believe.

Trump’s former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon accused his old boss of rifling through Hillary Clinton’s playbook, during a Friday episode of his War Room podcast. Bannon claimed that the president’s recent threats of violence against Iran were practically identical to State Department operations during the Obama administration.

“Aren’t people teasing right now that Samantha Power and Hillary Clinton must’ve somehow gotten invited to the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve celebration, because the president coming out today saying, ‘We’re locked and loaded’—isn’t that straight from the Samantha Powers and Hillary Clinton playbook?” said Bannon.

Trump warned Iranian officials Friday morning that the United States was ready to defend locals protesting the country’s economic conditions, posting on Truth Social that if Iran “violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue.”

At least three people have been reported dead and 17 injured as Iranian security forces clashed with crowds of protesters in the western province of Lorestan. Still more deaths have been reported in several other cities around the country.

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump added.

It was not clear if Trump actually intended to follow through on the warning or had any plans in place to do so, but Iran—which backs forces in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen—did not take the specter of confrontation lightly.

Responding to Trump’s comments on X, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, wrote that “Trump should know that U.S. interference in this internal matter would mean destabilizing the entire region and destroying America’s interests.

“The American people should know—Trump started this adventurism,” Larijani noted. “They should be mindful of their soldiers’ safety.”

But Trump is no stranger to attacking Iran. In June, the White House joined Israel in striking three of the country’s nuclear facilities. That attack, conducted without the express approval of Congress, damaged facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

ICE Has a New Recruitment Strategy—and It’s Terrifying

ICE’s $100 million recruitment plan will target the manosphere.

An immigration officer wears a vest that says, "Police ICE"
Christopher Juhn/Anadolu/Getty Images

The powers that be at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are planning on a massive recruitment drive in 2026—but the people they’re hoping to attract aren’t your typical feds.

The deportation agency has earmarked $100 million for online advertisements over the next year, hoping to draw gun rights advocates and military enthusiasts into its ranks, according to an internal document obtained by The Washington Post.

The agency’s so-called “wartime recruitment” strategy involves a massive hiring spree that aims to take on as many as 10,000 new officers across the country. To do so, ICE is coordinating a sprawling social media campaign to target people who have “attended UFC fights, listened to patriotic podcasts or shown an interest in guns and tactical gear,” reported the Post.

Some of that cash will be directed toward advertisements on Snapchat and the conservative YouTube dupe Rumble, while other portions of the budget will be dosed out for live marketing via livestreamers and right-wing influencers.

The recruitment blitz will also utilize contemporary software such as geofencing in order to beam ICE advertisements directly to devices in certain areas, such as those near military bases, Nascar races, college campuses, or gun and trade shows, according to the 30-page document.

The plan is a far cry from ICE’s typical recruitment methods, which have historically depended on recruitment from local police offices and sheriff departments to locate experienced talent with potential to grow at the federal level. Former ICE director Sarah Saldaña, who spearheaded the department during Barack Obama’s presidency, warned Newsmax that ICE’s latest recruitment tactics could invite applicants who bring “a certain aggressiveness that may not be necessary in 85 percent” of the job.

It’s unclear just how much of the $100 million allotment ICE has already spent, but the Department of Homeland Security has awarded nearly $40 million to a couple of marketing firms to support the public affairs office, according to federal awards data reviewed by the Post.

Regardless, ICE still has plenty of dough to play around with: Congress virtually tripled the agency’s budget this summer when it passed Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, jumping its appropriations from roughly $9.6 billion to $30 billion. (Meanwhile, the legislature also took a hatchet to Medicaid, gutting billions of dollars from the critical public health care program.)

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Trump, 79, Goes on Very Weird Spree Posting About Dead Birds

The posting spree comes one day after a bombshell story on Trump’s rapid physical and mental decline.

Donald Trump holds a thumbs up for the camera while seated at a table at Mar-a-Lago.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Just one day after a bombshell Wall Street Journal story on the president’s growing signs of aging, Donald Trump went on a bizarre posting spree about dead birds and wind turbines.

Throughout Friday, Trump posted several different photos on Truth Social of dead birds near turbines.

Truth Social screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump: Killing birds by the millions! (photo of a turbine and lots of birds around it) Jan 02, 2026, 9:15 AM

In one photo captioned “Eagles going down!,” he confused a red kite, a bird of prey, for America’s national bird.

Truth Social screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Eagles going down! Jan 02, 2026, 9:16 AM (photo of red kite in the grass)

Two days earlier, Trump mixed up a falcon and an eagle in another post complaining about windmills.

Trump’s hatred of wind turbines goes back at least a decade, but the incessant photos of dead birds this week are on another level. Perhaps they can be explained by the Journal’s recent story documenting his rapid physical and mental decline. The story, which Trump is already fuming over, highlighted things like Trump’s requests for shorter and fewer meetings, his belief that a high dosage of aspirin will give him “nice, thin blood,” his difficulty hearing, and how easy is it for him to get cuts on his hand due to his thin skin.

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100 percent of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” Trump wrote Friday morning, before he went on to post about the dead birds.

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Tool Admits It Posted Explicit Photos of Babies

The chatbot is generating sexually explicit content of women and children.

Grok logo on a smartphone
Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot admitted on Friday that it has been posting sexualized images of children on X, blaming “lapses in safeguard” for the content.

“We’ve identified lapses in safeguards and are urgently fixing them—[child sexual abuse material] is illegal and prohibited,” the chatbot posted, adding that “a company could face criminal or civil penalties if it knowingly facilitates or fails to prevent AI-generated CSAM after being alerted.”

Grok estimated that the victims in the explicit content it generated could have been as young as 1 to 2 years old.

In addition to endangering children, the chatbot has also been posting hundreds of sexually explicit photos of women without their consent. French authorities, who are already leading a criminal investigation of X, have said they investigate the sexually explicit deepfakes, as well.

The Department of Defense has begun using Grok, which has in the past also spread conspiracy theories about “white genocide,” posted antisemitic screeds, and called itself “MechaHitler.”

Musk, for his part, doesn’t seem to have much to say on his chatbot’s recent content, instead posting rants about the “end of Western civilization” and the “Somalification of America” as outrage grew.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Is Losing Its Mind Over 3 Words at Zohran Mamdani’s Inauguration

Zohran Mamdani has been sworn in as New York City’s mayor—and the right isn’t happy about it.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stands next to his wife Rama Duwaji as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders swears him in
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Conservatives are already fuming about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plans to bring the Big Apple together.

Right-wing commentators blasted Mamdani’s inaugural pledge to bring the “warmth of collectivism” to city residents Thursday, claiming that the mayor’s seemingly garden-variety optimism was tantamount to communism.

“The quiet part is no longer said out loud. New York City embraces communism,” posted Steve Guest, a former staffer for Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan snarked that Mamdani’s idea sounded “rather chilling,” while Trump nominee Mark Walker claimed that Mamdani’s comments were “right out of Joseph Stalin’s 1928 play book.”

But communism and collectivism are far from the same thing. Whereas communism is a specific political ideology rooted in Marxism, collectivism is more of a broad principle that elevates the well-being of a society over that of a few individuals. Exactly why MAGA world would be opposed to that isn’t exactly clear—especially since their own leader seems to be just as charmed by Mamdani as New York City is.

The populist politicos were remarkably buddy-buddy during their first encounter in November, despite Trump’s repeated browbeating of the 34-year-old political underdog. Over many moons, Trump accused the local lawmaker of being a “communist” and living in the country “illegally,” threatened Mamdani’s arrest, and even pledged to send the National Guard to New York City if and when Mamdani entered Gracie Mansion.

However, a quick Oval Office encounter at the tail end of November seemed to completely change Trump’s opinion of the democratic socialist, and Trump effusively lauded Mamdani’s stances on crime and affordability. What buttered him up, Trump said at the time, was the fact that Mamdani was “different than your average candidate.”

“I think you really have a chance to make it,” Trump said.

Trump’s confidence in Mamdani has not spread throughout his party. Hours before Mamdani was sworn in at midnight on New Year’s Day, the New York Post reported he would swear in on two family Qurans—the first mayor to use the religious text in the city’s history.

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville responded by proclaiming, “The enemy is inside the gates.”

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Trump Goes Marble Shopping Amid Affordability Crisis

Donald Trump is now going shopping for his White House ballroom on the taxpayers’ dime.

Donald Trump stands in front of the White House as a crane stands overhead.
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s motorcade stopped at a random strip mall in Florida Friday morning so that the president could purchase marble and onyx for his increasingly expensive White House ballroom.

According to White House pool reports, “The motorcade arrived at a shopping center in Lake Worth, Florida at 9:46 AM.... The pool is told that POTUS is shopping at Arc Stone & Tile.” A White House official said that the president “is purchasing lake and onyx, at his own expense, for the White House ballroom.”

It’s perhaps no surprise that Trump wants marble in his White House ballroom. Trump first estimated the ballroom would cost only $200 million, but the president now claims the cost has skyrocketed to double that.

Trump has brought his longtime obsession with marble to his second term, pushing for it to appear just about everywhere. He urged the Federal Reserve building to be renovated with a marble facade, even as the architects wanted glass walls to indicate the agency’s transparency—and has since tried to use the renovation’s high cost as grounds to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

More recently, he redid the bathroom in the White House Lincoln Suite entirely in marble, and he has proposed marble armrests for the Kennedy Center, claiming it would be “unlike anything ever done or seen before!” (Perhaps there’s a reason no one wants marble armrests.)

It remains to be seen whether Trump will indeed pay for the marble himself—or if he’ll add it to the taxpayers’ bill.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Umm, What? Trump Says He Got a Scan That Was “Less Than” an MRI

Why doesn’t Donald Trump know what kind of scan he got?

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office with his eyes closed
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A new year, a new lie: The White House is apparently banking that the American public won’t remember what Donald Trump said about his own health just three months ago.

Trump admitted several times on camera to receiving an MRI in October—as did his physician, who released a report in December officially declaring that Trump’s MRI came back “perfectly normal.” Despite that, Trump now claims that he didn’t get an MRI after all, and that the medical assessment instead amounted to a CT scan.

“It wasn’t an MRI,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Thursday. “It was less than that. It was a scan.”

The White House has never offered a reason as to why Trump received scans to begin with, but there are some key differences between the two medical assessments. An MRI utilizes magnetic fields to assess tumors, joint injuries, or heart conditions. A CT scan, in comparison, is much faster as it uses X-rays to detect illness and injuries such as cancer, bone fractures, internal bleeding, or lung problems.

The president was remarkably cagey at the time about the scans he received at Walter Reed National Military Medical in early October. At first, he claimed his visit was little more than a “routine yearly checkup,” even though he already received his annual physical just six months prior.

There are also some unexplained discrepancies in the timeline of Trump’s visit to the military hospital. Former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served under former President Barack Obama, suggested that Trump could have gotten more work done than was initially revealed, pointing to just how much time he was spending at Walter Reed.

Trump is the oldest person to be elected president. In an interview with The Hill in November, Kuhlman noted that while it wouldn’t be unusual for a 79-year-old to require a second checkup, it was odd that Trump’s supposedly routine tests and reported scans amounted to a four-hour visit at the hospital, according to his schedule.

Trump’s health has been a topic of concern since he was on the campaign trail, when reports circulated that he couldn’t remember the contents of the cognitive exams he claimed to ace. Since then, the president has been spotted with odd discolorations on his hand, routinely appears discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders, and had a drooping expression during 9/11 ceremonies in September that onlookers suggested could be a sign of a stroke.

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

George Clooney Fires Back After Trump Picks Absurd Feud

Trump is ringing in the new year with threats of war and an inane fight with George Clooney.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney dressed up on a red carpet
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Amal Clooney and George Clooney

President Donald Trump has rung in 2026 by threatening war on two fronts—and picking a bizarre fight with American actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal.

Trump on New Year’s Eve trashed the actor’s decision to leave the United States and obtain French citizenship with his wife and two children. Calling the couple “two of the worst political prognosticators of all time,” Trump went on a long Truth Social rant attacking their move.

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote. “Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat. Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics.”

In a statement later Thursday to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney hit back: “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

Trump’s Truth Social rant appears to have been a reaction to Clooney’s Tuesday cover story with Variety magazine, in which the actor expressed alarm over Trump’s America and the way news outlets like CBS have caved to the president’s MAGA agenda.

But if picking an inane fight with a popular American actor wasn’t enough for Trump, he has also spent his initial days of the new year threatening more intervention in two different countries.

In a 3 a.m. post on Friday, Trump threatened to intervene in Iran if the regime injured or killed any protesters, warning that the United States is “locked and loaded and ready to go.”

And Trump’s standoff with Venezuela continues. On New Year’s Eve, the U.S. military announced five more strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats. According to the Trump administration’s own numbers, this week’s attacks bring the total of publicly known strikes to 35, with at least 115 people killed.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington