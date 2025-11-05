I Chased Trump’s Election Monitor Across Southern California

In Orange County, the line of voters lingered outside. It was typical of the standard polling place—busier during lunch, nurses in scrubs, mothers with a baby on their shoulder. The local CNN reporter was keeping watch. I didn’t see any dogs waiting to vote. Not long after I arrived on the scene, I heard that Gates was spotted up in Riverside County. I spent another hour giving chase, only to miss Gates again. The check-in list said that he had arrived at 9:30 am.

Somebody who saw Gates in Riverside told me that he appeared to take about half a page of notes and that with the rest of his time, he and another observer made small-talk about cats. Nothing riveting, and Gates mostly sat around, didn’t seem to pay much attention to what was going on and didn’t even appear to go to the section of the building where the ballots were actually being counted.

While I was at Riverside, I figured I might as well talk to voters and it seemed about half of them voted for Proposition 50. Cecille, a nurse practitioner, told me “I would like to fight against hopelessness and despair, so if I can do something, then great … I think I did what I needed to do.” But Riverside is a Trump county and there were plenty of voters on hand who seemed skeptical of the process. One such voter, Dawn, told me that there were not enough safeguards in place to her liking—“no verification of who I am,” she fretted.