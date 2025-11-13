How Much Worse Could the Internet Get?

Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It by Cory Doctorow Buy on Bookshop

The travails and minor inconveniences of the affluent are hardly the stuff of revolutions—unless, I suppose, you count our original American one—but it seems worth noting that the awfulness, stupidity, bad design, and poor customer service of the flashy technological marvels that were meant to deliver the future to us now affect even the rich, and it feels more and more as if we, instead, have been delivered to the future.



Search engines have gotten worse, the results of almost any query an unusable mush of sponsored products and AI gibberish. Artificial intelligence itself (or at least the large language models that have been branded as AI), which was supposed to augur unimaginable advances in science, medicine, knowledge, and productivity, has so far turned out to be largely a machine for cheating, either on your homework or your spouse. Many of the products on your favorite shopping sites are fake. The ones that aren’t? Well, the customer reviews of them might be. It is difficult and unwieldy to contact Facebook to remove the profiles of deceased relatives. Farmers struggle to repair their own farm equipment, and the corner mechanic can no longer tune up your car. Entire companies exist simply to buy up or create dubious patents and then sue other companies for breaching them. The social media networks that promised to connect us to our friends and families, to talk back to our favorite journalists and celebrities, have transformed from innocent timelines into algorithm-driven outrage machines, delivering snuff films, unwanted pornography, and vile political vitriol. What is to be done?

Cory Doctorow—writer, pundit, professor, philosopher, NGO crusader—has been beating the drum on the decline of the internet and related technologies for some time now. In 2022, in search of a simple, popularizable explanatory scheme, he coined the term “enshittification.” It caught on. Broadcaster Chris Hayes invoked it in his book The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource, when observing how “the ‘dream of connection’ that tech companies have marketed and promised” has failed, leaving phone-addicted Americans “more isolated and less social” than before. The economist Paul Krugman has used the term to explain why the “tech industry has fallen out of public favor” and its leaders have displayed an “increasingly anti-democratic rage.” It was named a word of the year by several dictionaries in 2023 and 2024. It is, Doctorow tells us, “funny and naughty to say.” I am not entirely sure how naughty it is; yes, there remain a couple of major American dailies that still clutch their style guides when it comes to cussing, not so much for the rest of us. Nonetheless, it rolls off the tongue more easily and is certainly more evocative than the concept it describes, which Doctorow more clinically calls “sudden-onset platform collapse.”