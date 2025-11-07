Republicans Only Have One Plan to Deal With Shutdown Pain: More Pain

Here is how that’s going so far: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, not long after Trump finished berating his fellow Republicans, announced that he would be ordering 40 of the busiest airports in the country to start canceling flights—thousands of them—starting on Friday. The former Real World cast member insists the move is necessary to “alleviate the pressure” on air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay amid the shutdown. But as The New York Times reported, flight interruptions “have been comparatively benign” this week after the delays over Halloween weekend. Duffy warned of “mass chaos” earlier this week, and now he’s going to deliver it—right as we head into the busiest travel season of the year.

It’s a revealing move. This administration can only think in political terms. Trump and his lackeys aren’t worried about the human costs of the shutdown, just ways to increase political pressure. This is consistent with how Trump operates in general. As we’ve seen in so many respects—from tariffs to DOGE to ICE—he only knows how to destroy stuff, whether it be federal agencies, American business, or livelihoods. So faced with a painful, destructive shutdown, the administration responds with yet more pain and destruction.

If Duffy’s goal is to increase pressure on Democrats to vote to reopen the government without winning any of the concessions they’re seeking—namely the return of Covid-era Obamacare subsidies that expire at year’s end—it’s hard to see how it could possibly succeed. Voters have consistently blamed Republicans for the shutdown since it began over a month ago, and that’s not going to change with headlines like this: “Trump Officials to Cut Air Traffic at 40 Major Airports if Shutdown Continues.” Why would increasing the chaos and suffering caused by the shutdown do anything to change an environment that already favors Democrats politically?