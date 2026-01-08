JD Vance Has Temper Tantrum Over Coverage of Minnesota ICE Shooting
The vice president was furious that news outlets portrayed the shooting victim as, well, a victim.
JD Vance had a complete meltdown Thursday over the media’s coverage of an ICE shooting in Minneapolis that left a U.S. citizen dead.
At a White House press briefing, Vance’s remarks went off the rails while he lectured the press about not writing headlines the way he wants them to.
“‘Outrage After ICE Officer Kills US Citizen in Minneapolis,’” Vance said, reading a headline from CNN. “Well, that’s one way to put it—and that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack in the last 24 hours. And I say attack very, very intentionally.”
“The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace, and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day,” Vance said, before launching into an outrageous rant about a very neutral headline.
“What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 34 stitches in his leg, so you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?” Vance vented.
“What that headline leaves out is that that woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America,” he continued. “What that headline leaves out is that that woman is part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.”
Setting aside Vance’s absurd suggestion that any officer hurt in the line of duty has a free pass to shoot dead civilians if they get scared, the vice president left out that there is no actual evidence to support any of his claims.
There is no evidence to suggest that Renee Good was attempting to impede law enforcement, and there is no evidence that she was connected to a “left-wing network” of activists. In fact, Good’s ex-husband told reporters that she was not an activist, but a mom who had just dropped her child off at school.
Footage of the incident showed Good, who was blocking traffic, wave at the agents and urge them to “go around” her vehicle. Instead, the ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors and demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” One witness even said that another officer ordered her to leave. When Good attempted to drive away from the group of officers, one officer standing in front of the vehicle shot her in the head at least three times.
But even if everything Vance was saying was true—and multiple videos indicate it’s not—that would not mean that Good should be killed. The penalty for not complying with ICE cannot be death.
“If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth,” Vance raged Thursday. It seems that what he really meant was, “If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to say what I want to hear.”