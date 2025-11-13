Zohran Mamdani’s Moral Revolution

I’m not alone in discerning something eschatological and not merely political in Mamdani’s rhetoric. Christians, Jews, and Muslims have mutually commented on the theological valences of his project to uplift the dispossessed, whether in Gotham’s warehouses or in Gaza. And data shows that Mamdani did well across faith communities—no easy feat, considering opponent Andrew Cuomo’s and others’ efforts to peg him as a jihadist who hates Jews.

Despite this, the press—and even many of his supporters—do not seem to take Mamdani seriously as a moral leader. They are too fixated on what he can do for the Democrat brand. This is a shame and not just for the mayor-elect. It betrays the fact that, nearly a decade into Trumpism and with the death toll still rising in Gaza, many Americans either don’t realize or won’t admit that the most pressing crises we face are substantially more moral than they are political. Greed, bigotry, ethno-nationalism—these will not be defeated at the ballot box. Rather, they will only be overcome by doing the hard work of encounter. Not by getting out the vote but by converting hearts to the truth that we are each other’s keepers.

This is not to say that Mamdani is explicitly styling himself as a religious leader. He doesn’t go around quoting the Quran the way his MAGA counterparts quote the Bible. And when he speaks of his Muslim faith, it is usually as a political signifier, rather than a religious one. He has talked, for instance, about enduring Islamophobia in the aftermath of 9/11, though not—to my knowledge—about the precise influence of Islam (or Hinduism) on his political thought. Still, we don’t need to know the specifics of his beliefs to appreciate that much of his message rings messianic, promising to enliven many with a hope that far exceeds the cheap promises of capitalism and ethno-nationalism.