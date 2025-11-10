The Disturbing Prison Abuse Case Coming Before the Supreme Court

The case began with Damon Landor, a prisoner in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Landor is a longtime Rastafarian who took what is known as a “Nazarite vow,” in which he promised to abide by certain biblical restrictions. Among those promises is one to “let the locks of the hair of his head grow,” meaning that he won’t cut his hair or shave his head as a sign of fidelity to God. Landor maintained that vow for the last two decades.

Prisoners in U.S. prisons are generally required to maintain certain appearance standards, for reasons pertaining to hygiene and safety. At the same time, federal courts have often ruled in favor of exceptions to those requirements on religious grounds. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the 2017 case Ware v. Louisiana Department of Corrections, for example, that the state’s grooming policy at the time violated a federal law known as the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA, which covers (among other things) religious freedom claims in prisons.

In 2020, Landor began serving a five-month prison sentence. Along the way, he was held in three different facilities. The first two took no issue with Landor’s hair and allowed him to wear it openly or keep it covered under a “rastacap.” Three weeks before his sentence was set to end, however, he was transferred to the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center.