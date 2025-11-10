It’s Hard to Know Whether Trump’s Cruelty or Stupidity Is Worse

So, word came over the weekend from Bill Pulte, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency—best known for using his office to scour the mortgage records of people Trump wants to persecute—that Trump is pondering the introduction of the 50-year mortgage. The idea, apparently, is to spread the payments out over many more years (the standard home loan is for 30 years, which dates back to the New Deal), and thus make monthly payments lower. Maybe far lower. Great, right?

Uh, no. The idea is ridiculous, for two reasons. First, the 30-year mortgage allows typical homeowners to pay it off by the time they’re in their mid- to late-60s, after which they own their homes free and clear. Those homes have probably increased in value over those years by two-and-a-half or three times (the average annual home appreciation is around 4.5 percent; in desirable neighborhoods it is of course far higher). This is people’s nest egg. They can sell the house, downsize, and then spend the money traveling, or, if they need to, use it to buy into assisted living. The Trump-Pulte idea would end this. Could you imagine having to make mortgage payments until age 85—an age most Americans don’t even hit?

Second, a 50-year mortgage would mean tens of thousands of dollars more in interest payments for most people. Borrowers already pay more in interest than principle. This would make it worse. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who we must admit has somehow been making some sense lately, nailed it: “I don’t like 50-year mortgages as the solution to the housing affordability crisis. It will ultimately reward the banks, mortgage lenders, and homebuilders while people pay far more in interest over time and die before they ever pay off their home.”