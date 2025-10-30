ICE Barbie Says She Wants to Traumatize Kids on Halloween Even More
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker had asked Kristi Noem to pause ICE enforcement just for the holiday.
Chicago’s ICE units will be spending this Halloween masquerading as human beings.
Federal agents will still be patrolling the streets and nabbing undocumented immigrants while children trick or treat across the Windy City, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, despite appeals from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to hold off for the night.
“There is a lot of ICE activity, obviously, in that city … but the governor has asked you specifically to pause immigration enforcement operations in Chicago so he says that kids can safely celebrate Halloween,” said Fox News’s Sandra Smith during a Thursday afternoon interview. “Do you have any plans to alter activity tomorrow on that day?”
“No, we’re going to be out on the streets in full force and increase our activities to make sure that kids are safe,” Noem said. “Every day in Chicago we’re arresting murderers, child pedophiles, those who have perpetuated assault and pornography against children.”
“We’re going to be out there to make sure that they can be safe, enjoy the holidays, spend some time with their families and their neighbors in their communities, and they don’t have to be the victim of a crime because of these illegal aliens that are in our country victimizing them,” she added.
If anything, it’s Noem’s immigration officers who are “victimizing” children. On Saturday, federal agents allegedly tear-gassed a group of school-age children in a residential Chicago neighborhood on their way to a Halloween parade.
The Trump administration’s pledge to prioritize violent criminals in their mass deportation scheme has not panned out. ICE agents have been tasked with arresting upwards of 3,000 undocumented immigrants a day at Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller’s direction. That gargantuan figure has largely forced agents to focus on noncriminal immigrants, and has sent them hunting for potential deportees at kids’ sports practices. The unpalatable development has tanked job satisfaction for ICE officials and agents alike, who have reportedly never been so miserable despite constant praise and material bonuses from the White House.
Noem’s hatred for rapists only extends so far, however. She doesn’t seem to have any problem with Donald Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, and who maintained a tight-knit relationship with notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein for years.
Meanwhile, ICE’s presence has made some cities across the country significantly less safe. Earlier this month in Portland, Oregon, mistaken friendly fire between federal agents caused officers to escalate their efforts against anti-ICE protesters, resulting in officers firing a barrage of rubber bullets into a crowd that also contained local law enforcement, Portland’s police commander testified Wednesday.