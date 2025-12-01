Immigration Crackdown, Looming War: Desperate Acts of a Desperate Man

Donald Trump has been reasonably skilled at pulling off this act at times—at least while campaigning. “Build the wall” and “drain the swamp” were both just effective enough in 2016. But once the campaign is over and governing becomes the task? No; never. If you look closely and can wrestle your way through his lies and mountains of invective and nonsense, you can see that almost no major policy initiative of his has had broad support. Policing the border is about the only one. That’s it. Nothing else—deportations, tax cuts, federal worker layoffs and furloughs, deep cuts to government programs, attacks on academic freedom—is popular. Nothing.

This reality has taken the commentariat by surprise over these last few months. Here, I think, is why: I think a lot of pundits, trying to imagine the thoughts and emotional responses of the “normal” Americans they may never have met, assume that people just reflexively fall for tough talk. That tough talk and common sense are the same thing. But they aren’t.

It’s important to understand this, especially this week, because Trump is apparently about to take this country down two very dark and, I suspect, deeply unpopular paths. The first is his thuggishly over-the-top response to the shootings of those two National Guard officers in Washington. The second is this regime-change war we’re evidently about to embark upon against Venezuela.