Pete Hegseth Crossed a Clear, Bright Line. Will He Pay a Price?

The Washington Post reports of the episode—based on individuals with direct knowledge—are like something out of Apocalypse Now. After U.S. forces struck the suspected drug-smuggling vessel near Trinidad around Labor Day, survivors were left in the water, clinging to wreckage. U.S. Special Operations Forces then killed some or all of those survivors in a second strike, following what one source described as a verbal directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “Kill everybody.” Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley allegedly ordered the follow-on attack after learning that survivors remained. He has suggested that the possibility that the survivors might call for help was sufficient grounds for their elimination.

These allegations remain contested; Hegseth denies ordering illegal action, and the Pentagon has opened a review. But if the facts are broadly accurate, the second strike appears to cross one of the clearest lines in the law of armed conflict.

As former Office of Legal Counsel head Jack Goldsmith has explained, even the administration’s own reported legal theory—that the campaign is part of a “non-international armed conflict” with transnational drug-trafficking networks—provides no legal basis for killing shipwrecked survivors. The Defense Department’s Law of War Manual prohibits declaring “no quarter,” forbids conducting operations “on the basis that there shall be no survivors,” and states unequivocally that “persons placed hors de combat [out of the fight] may not be made the object of attack,” including those incapacitated by shipwreck, unless they commit a fresh hostile act or attempt escape.