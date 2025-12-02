Trump’s Federal Prosecutor Picks Keep Backfiring on Him

Second, the panel noted that the attorney general is free to designate someone else to serve as the interim U.S. attorney under the FVRA. But that person cannot be Habba, the panel reasoned, because the Senate has not approved her nomination to hold the position on a permanent basis. The court pointed to explicit language in the FVRA that says “a person may not serve as an acting officer for an office under this section, if […] the President submits a nomination of such person to the Senate for appointment to such office.” This provision is an important separation-of-powers check: it prevents the president from bypassing the Senate by temporarily appointing a doomed nominee to the position anyway.

While all of this might seem hypertechnical and arcane, it has profound consequences for how the federal government operates on a day-to-day basis. In the Third Circuit, the judges merely upheld the district court’s decision to disqualify Habba from working as a prosecutor in the cases at hand. That decision will be binding on lower courts, so it will effectively freeze her out of the U.S. attorney’s office’s work for the time being.

For Halligan and EDVA, the consequences are even more severe since it led to the outright dismissal of the charges against Comey and James, pending appeals by the Justice Department. No tears should be shed for the demise of two malicious prosecutions against a president’s perceived political enemies, of course, but those were not the only two cases that Halligan would have overseen since September. By installing an illegal appointee, the Trump Justice Department may have imperiled a host of legitimate criminal cases within the EVDA office since September as well.