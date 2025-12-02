PODCAST

Trump Press Sec Spin Implodes as Fresh Boat Bombing Horrors Rattle GOP As Karoline Leavitt struggles to defend awful new revelations about the bombings, The Contrarian’s Jennifer Rubin explains why even Republicans are shaken—and why this will only get worse for Trump.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in Washington, DC on Dec. 1, 2025.