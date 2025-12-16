The Dire Long-Term Damage of “Defunding” Planned Parenthood

But while Planned Parenthood was the implicit target of the provision, it is not the only health center that has been affected. In late October, Maine Family Planning—a health care organization which operates 18 clinics throughout the state and typically receives around $2 million in federal funding each year—ended primary care services in three of its locations, affecting approximately 800 patients. Their clinics remain open and are still offering reproductive health care services, but those Medicaid recipients who visited Maine Family Planning centers for general care will now need to turn elsewhere.

The third organization affected by the law is Massachusetts Health Imperatives, a network of clinics that offers a variety of health services. Abortion care and family planning account for only about 40 percent of all care provided; other services by the organization’s seven clinics include offering behavioral health care for young people, counseling for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, and administrating the federal Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants, and Children for low-income mothers. Health Imperatives CEO Julia Kehoe said that the organization was not even aware that the new law applied to them until they were mentioned in a July court filing by the administration arguing that the law did not explicitly target Planned Parenthood because Health Imperatives and Maine Family Planning would also be affected.

Kehoe said that Health Imperatives had already been struggling financially before the passage of the law, laying off ten employees earlier in the year due to rising health care costs. Grants that the organization previously received from the federal government and private foundations cannot fully cover rising prices, she said, particularly since the services the clinics offer are chronically underfunded on a federal level.