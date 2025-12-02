Trump, 79, Repeatedly Falls Asleep in His Own Cabinet Meeting
Donald Trump can no longer stay awake in his own meetings.
President Trump once again appeared to struggle to stay awake and alert during his own Cabinet meeting.
The president leaned forward, leaned back, twiddled his thumbs, and did everything in between as his eyelids grew heavy in the middle of a Tuesday afternoon Cabinet meeting. As each of his Cabinet members gave him an update on how great everything is going, the president looked more and more exhausted, his eyes fully closed at several points.
This most recent on-camera nap comes just over a week after The New York Times reported on what appears to be a serious drop in Trump’s energy and activity compared to his first term. The president has been pissed about the story ever since.
It’s clear to anyone watching that the president has issues staying up while sitting in long meetings, like many old men do. Trump has dozed off in other meetings, including during a briefing with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May. This all only adds fuel to the narrative that the man who will end his term as the oldest president in U.S. history is not as mentally or physically fit as he claims to be.