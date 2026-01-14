Trump’s Obsession With Real Estate Is Fueling a Ruinous Foreign Policy

Still, Trump’s larger obsession with deals and development is at the core of his approach to politics and diplomacy. The former are zero-sum and always have clear winners and losers, while the latter must always have his own interest at the center. (Indeed, the most recent time he used the term “under budget and ahead of schedule” was in December, when he was discussing the project that may be the actual centerpiece of his second term—the White House ballroom he is currently building.)

Trump has no time for convoluted alliances like NATO, where the U.S. spends billions with no appreciable returns—not as he sees it, anyway. For Trump, the peace and stability that alliance generates are abstractions; he can only conceive of tangible gains or losses on America’s investment. That’s why the administration was quick to cut foreign aid. Trump has no time for soft power or for spending sums of money that only save lives abroad and generate goodwill toward the U.S. He favors a return to Great Power politics, partly because he respects and envies unconstrained dictators like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin and partly because that approach to politics makes sense to a cutthroat developer.

Even when it doesn’t involve direct ownership, as (at least ostensibly) is the case in Venezuela, Trump only sees U.S. involvement in terms of dollars and cents. Increasing oil extraction in the country will be costly and complicated, owing to its antiquated infrastructure, so much so that Exxon Mobil’s CEO called it “uninvestable.” But Trump, who recently posted that he was the “president” of Venezuela, sees things differently. He kidnapped the country’s actual president, Nicolás Maduro, so he could be a developer—specifically so he could get American oil companies to extract as much of the country’s mineral wealth as possible. He has spent much of the early part of the year devoted to doing exactly that.