Here’s Your Damn Playbook, Democrats

This is untenable. No rational, functioning opposition party would step in to fund the primary enforcement mechanism of the authoritarian takeover they ostensibly oppose. Failing to whip the Democratic caucus to oppose this legislation, as Hakeem Jeffries has already done in the House and Chuck “Folds Every Time” Schumer has shown every indication of doing in the Senate (where Republicans will need Democratic support to reach the 60 votes necessary to pass their Gestapo funding bill) would be both a moral catastrophe and political malpractice.

Americans are seeing what ICE is doing, and they don’t like it. Polling shows that a majority of Americans view ICE unfavorably and support restrictions on the agency. And for nearly half of the country, these concerns are not theoretical, they’re personal: 46 percent of Americans report being somewhat or very concerned that ICE could mistreat someone they know. This is the kind of playing field in which a fight—which will drive further attention towards ICE’s abuses—is politically advantageous. (To be clear, this is a fight worth picking on principle, even if it’s not a political slam dunk—but the fact is, it’s both!)

The same can be said on the topic of climate change and energy. Trump’s positions here are not just deranged—just this week he spent an inordinate amount of time in his Davos speech ranting that wind turbines are “losers” that only “stupid people buy”—they’re also deeply unpopular. Supermajorities of Americans want to see more wind and solar power, and say that expanding these renewable energy sources is a more important priority than expanding fossil fuels. Yet Trump has threatened or canceled 321 major clean energy projects over the last year, keeping enough electricity to power 13.6 million homes off the grid. This will drive up utility costs, and make our grid less resilient to blackouts like those that countless Americans are likely to experience during the upcoming, climate change-driven winter storm. And yet leaders within the Democratic establishment not only refuse to go on the offensive on these issues, but are actually advocating for Democrats to abandon climate action.