Trump Says “Sometimes You Need a Dictator” After Alarming Davos Speech
Donald Trump is saying the quiet part out loud.
President Trump, who has a lengthy resume of authoritarian tendencies, thinks that sometimes “you need a dictator.”
“We had a good speech, we got great reviews. I can’t believe it, we got good reviews on that speech,” Trump said on Wednesday, speaking of the long-winded, indignant, and incredibly boring address he gave earlier that day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“Usually they say ‘he’s a horrible dictator-type person,’ I’m a dictator,” Trump continued. “But sometimes you need a dictator! But they didn’t say that in this case.... It’s all based on common sense, it’s not conservative or liberal, or anything else.”
This kind of talk—which Trump has all but normalized—sheds further light on his aggressive, antagonistic approach to diplomacy, especially after spending the morning threatening Europe, Canada, Greenland, and, bizarrely, Iceland.
“As I [have] always said, he is at his most honest when he is at his most malevolent and depraved,” George Conway commented on X.