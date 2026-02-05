Will the Texas Supreme Court Legalize Child Abuse?

The dispute before the court arises from allegations that are not remotely ambiguous or cultural in nature. According to the record, the conduct at issue includes food deprivation, beatings with a belt, forced wall sits that lasted hours, and prolonged kneeling on grains of rice—forms of punishment that most people would recognize as physical and emotional abuse. The question now being seriously entertained is whether the Texas Constitution requires courts to presume such treatment is protected parental decision-making unless the state can meet the nearly insurmountable burden of strict scrutiny.

That this argument is being advanced at all is chilling. That it is being supported by prominent right-wing advocacy organizations, including the Texas Public Policy Foundation and the Family Freedom Project, should force a reckoning with what the contemporary “parental rights” movement actually is.

The amendment itself did not emerge from concerns about extreme discipline or state overreach in abuse cases. Its public justification was far more ideological. Supporters framed it as a response to schools “undermining” parents, particularly by acknowledging the existence of LGBTQ+ people or by offering inclusive curricula. In that context, “parental rights” functioned as a euphemism—not merely the right to raise one’s child but the right to control what any child is allowed to know, see, or understand about the world.