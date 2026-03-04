The Supreme Court Has Abandoned All Pretense

To accept Alito’s reasoning, one must conclude that the transfer from New York’s highest court to its intermediate one amounted to a decision on the merits. (Note that none of the other five justices signed on to his concurring opinion.) It plainly did not. As Sotomayor explained, the state’s highest court did not itself have jurisdiction to hear an appeal directly from its trial court. Transferring it back to the intermediate court was their way of saying the plaintiffs had to touch second base before reaching third. The state’s highest court “did not resolve anything on the merits, much less finally, when it told defendants to seek relief from the [intermediate court] first,” Sotomayor explained.

In doing this, the Supreme Court has effectively rewarded Malliotakis and her allies for their procedural deceit. Why bother running anything consequential by New York’s highest court—or any other state supreme court, for that matter—in the future when you can file a procedurally defective appeal with them, then use their transfer of it back to the intermediate court as a stepping stone to get to the Supreme Court? As long as the conservative justices are friendly to you, you don’t need to bother with hitting doubles or triples anymore. You can just run straight home.

The other case, Mirabelli v. Bonta, involves a challenge by the parents of children who identify as transgender to a California law that forbids school officials from discussing a student’s gender transition with their parents unless that student consents to it. Some of the plaintiffs with religious objections argued that the law infringed upon their First Amendment rights to instill their own religious faith in their child, pointing to last year’s ruling in Mahmoud v. Taylor. In that decision, the court’s conservatives expanded the First Amendment to allow parents to opt out of LGBTQ-friendly teaching materials.