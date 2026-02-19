Coming This Fall: Disputed Elections—and a New Supreme Court Nominee?

An Alito retirement makes perfect sense. He has dedicated his life’s work to the conservative legal movement. A well-timed retirement allows a president of his own party to fill the vacancy. The incentives are obvious to all. (Well, maybe except RBG.) Every justice appointed since Clarence Thomas in 1991 who has left the court voluntarily has timed their departure to allow a president of the same party to name his or her successor.

Congress must fix this. It is dangerous enough for the rule of law that the high court has been captured by ideologues determined to use it to impose a radical, religious agenda upon a representative democracy that would roundly reject those outcomes at the ballot box. No nine people should hold this kind of veto-proof, extra-legislative authority for life, and then be allowed to choose who replaces them as robed God for the next four decades.

The nation badly needs Supreme Court reform. It should be enlarged to protect the Constitution and the rule of law. There should be ethics codes so that hidden, cozy financial relationships between justices and right-wing billionaires with business before the Court are disallowed, along with the private planes, tuition payments, luxury vacations, real estate deals, and European junkets from which the justices and their extended families benefit. There should be term limits and a mandatory retirement age so that no single person or political party can blockade themselves on the Court for life.