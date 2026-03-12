Trump Allegedly Told GOP Leader “No One Gives a [Bleep] About Housing”
A new report reveals how President Trump is prioritizing his culture war above all else.
Former slumlord President Donald Trump reportedly told speaker Mike Johnson that “no one gives a [bleep] about housing.”
Punchbowl News reported that Trump told Johnson this in private conversation earlier this week, and the House speaker then relayed it to a small committee of GOP leadership on Tuesday. The report was based on four sources who heard Johnson recount his conversation with the president as he tried to convey that a housing bill isn’t nearly as important as the SAVE Act, the GOP plan to force every American to prove their citizenship to vote—a blatant voter suppression attempt.
Americans absolutely give a shit about housing. There are hundreds of thousands of people sleeping on the street every night. Many millennials and Gen Zers can’t afford to pay rent in this country, much less buy a house—making sure that the central tenet of the so-called “American dream” will never be a reality.
Trump himself campaigned on a kind of economic populism and uplifting the American working class (while blaming immigrants in the process of course). And while his grift has been obvious to some for a while, millions of Americans actually believed in him and voted for him. At least now they have something showing them he couldn’t care less.
“Americans don’t give a shit about housing costs. They want DC to prioritize policies that actually improve their everyday lives,” Vox’s Eric Levitz wrote sarcastically. “Such as disenfranchising people who lack passports, putting a new Khamenei in charge of Iran, and making the Kennedy Center’s programming less woke.”