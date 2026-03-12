Trump Leaves Allies With Whiplash After Video Call on Iran

“It will be up to the president of the United States to clarify both his final objectives and the pace he intends to give to the operations,” Macron said following the call.

Trump’s public comments on Wednesday outside of the call haven’t cleared things up. He told Axios that the war with Iran was going to end “soon,” claiming that “there is practically nothing left” to target in the country. But while leaving the White House for a rally in Kentucky, he said the U.S. was “not done” attacking Iran. When he was asked what more the military had to do, he replied, “More of the same.”

At the rally, Trump told his supporters, “You never like to say too early you won. We won. In the first hour it was over.” Minutes later, he contradicted himself, saying, “We don’t want to leave early, do we? We gotta finish the job, right?”