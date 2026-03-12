Trump Leaves Allies With Whiplash After Video Call on Iran
Key U.S. allies have no idea what Trump’s plan is here.
Donald Trump’s call with G7 leaders Wednesday left them confused about what the president wants from the Iran war.
Trump sent mixed signals to the leaders of the world’s seven leading economies in a video call hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, unnamed sources told Axios. These sources said that Trump was “ambiguous and noncommittal,” leaving some on the call thinking that he wants a quick end to hostilities, while others thought that he was digging in for a long war.
“It will be up to the president of the United States to clarify both his final objectives and the pace he intends to give to the operations,” Macron said following the call.
Trump’s public comments on Wednesday outside of the call haven’t cleared things up. He told Axios that the war with Iran was going to end “soon,” claiming that “there is practically nothing left” to target in the country. But while leaving the White House for a rally in Kentucky, he said the U.S. was “not done” attacking Iran. When he was asked what more the military had to do, he replied, “More of the same.”
At the rally, Trump told his supporters, “You never like to say too early you won. We won. In the first hour it was over.” Minutes later, he contradicted himself, saying, “We don’t want to leave early, do we? We gotta finish the job, right?”
Yet again, the president is showing us that he is making up his plans for Iran as he goes along. Is destroying the country’s nuclear program the goal, or is it regime change? And what is he going to do about the state of oil prices now that Iran has seized the Strait of Hormuz? The rest of the world will have to keep guessing as more and more people are killed.