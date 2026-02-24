Clarence Thomas Has Lost the Plot

At the same time, basic governance requires a certain amount of discretion and adaptability by the executive branch on Congress’s behalf. In 1928, the Supreme Court set forth a test to determine what counts as a constitutional delegation versus an unconstitutional one. So long as Congress articulates an “intelligible principle” for the president or an agency to follow, the court explained, the delegation is constitutional. In the century that followed, Congress generally followed this test when crafting laws on workplace safety, environmental protection, consumer welfare, and so on.

In recent decades, legal conservatives have proposed a much stricter version of the nondelgation doctrine as part of their campaign to curb federal regulatory power. Many observers wondered if the post-Trump conservative supermajority might replace the intelligible-principle test with something more restrictive. (I was among them.) A fair number of petitions reached the court asking them to do just that, but almost all of them were turned away. A rare exception was Gundy v. United States, a 2019 case involving federal sex-offender regulations in which Alito joined the four liberals to leave the status quo intact.

Americans always operate with incomplete information when dealing with the Supreme Court. Perhaps that outcome reflected deeper fissures among the conservatives. Perhaps Alito simply voted that way because of his general deference for law enforcement throughout his tenure. Whatever the reason, it soon became clear that the Roberts Court had settled on the major-questions doctrine as its preferred tool for trimming back the administrative state, and a new version of nondelegation was not on the horizon. Kavanaugh admitted as much in last year’s aforementioned concurring opinion in Consumers’ Research.