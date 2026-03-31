Can America Handle a $30 Minimum Wage?

To some activists, though, a $15 minimum is old news. At a rally last week in Oakland, California, workers and activists aligned with One Fair Wage, a nonprofit group that supports restaurant employees, launched a campaign for a $30 minimum wage in Alameda County, which includes Oakland and Berkeley. Workers have launched similar campaigns around the country, including those for $30 in Hawaii, New York City, and Los Angeles, and $25 in Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

Saru Jayaraman, the president of One Fair Wage, said at the rally that the push for a “Living Wage for All” was the new Fight for $15, and that the campaign was committed to showing that the minimum wage could be raised even further without sacrificing small businesses. “It’s not workers versus small businesses,” she said, then connected her campaign to the fight against inequality overall: “It’s all of us together against the one percent that has been hoarding the profits over the last many decades, many generations, to the point where all of us are struggling to survive.”

These proposed minimum wages, which would be the highest in the country if any of them pass, have inspired dismissive ridicule from some conservative commenters. “It’s just crazy stuff. It’s socialist stuff,” Larry Kudlow said on Fox Business. But some economists too have been arguing since the Fight for $15 launched that some parts of country can’t handle such a hike. Those critiques will grow as Living Wage for All and similar campaigns become more popular. And that’s almost certain to happen because these campaigns are part and parcel of a broader fight, over inequality and the affordability crisis, that only becomes more urgent by the day.