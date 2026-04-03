The Drama Has a Big Reveal—and a Strangely Anodyne Effect

As it’s impossible to discuss The Drama without referring to Emma and Charlie’s own discussion, it’s better to just deal with the Elephant in the room. When Emma was 15, she explains, she planned and armed herself for a school shooting, going so far as to record an explanatory video on her laptop. The only reason she didn’t go through with it in the end was that some other local kid opened fire in a shopping mall first, putting the community on high alert and, it’s implied, stealing her thunder; the deafness in her ear was a result of target practice gone awry.

This might be the first romantic comedy in history where a school shooting is used to set up a will-they-or-won’t-they.

Borgli, whose previous features Sick of Myself and Dream Scenario were both made in a spirit of sadistic one-upmanship, knows he’s prodding a sensitive area; given his film’s carefully calibrated elements of emotional exploitation and cultural critique, an alternate title could be Trolling for Columbine. The reveal is worthy of the online marketing campaign positioning The Drama as the spring’s art-house conversation piece: This might be the first romantic comedy in history where a school shooting is used to set up a will-they-or-won’t-they. A bigger question is whether a movie structured around scenes of characters trying to talk things out has anything to say about its charged subject matter.

Good satire has no requirement to be tasteful, or palatable. If laughter is indeed the best medicine, it’s because it doesn’t go down easily. Borgli’s reluctance to artificially sweeten his material would be admirable if the admixture were more potent overall. Despite being structured as the narrative equivalent of downward spiral, The Drama doesn’t generate much of an undertow as it goes along; the ethical murkiness coalesces atop shallow waters. Emma’s bombshell and the anxieties it catalyzes in the people around her—not just Charlie but Rachel, whose cousin was partially paralyzed in a mass shooting, and who angrily threatens to boycott the wedding—are vividly acted without being especially plausible; it’s as if the angst has been dropped onto the character’s head instead of bubbling up from within. Zendaya does what she can with the part, which is a lot; oscillating between Sphinx-like impassivity and abject sadness, she shows more range than usual.