Are Big Companies, Not Locavorism, the Best Hope for American Food?

The food system isn’t broken and should not be remade from the bottom up, only reformed. (“Keep what works and get rid of what doesn’t,” they write, a deceptively simple proclamation that is much easier said than done.) The authors do not shy away from the downsides of modern agriculture and processing but contend that using the infrastructure already in place is the only viable way to meet the needs of the vast majority of people. “As far as we’re concerned,” they write, “we ought not abandon the pleasures of the industrial food system. We should make improving them the object of our politics. It’s what we call democratic hedonism.” This is what has defined the modern age: food that is cheap, safe, and abundant.

To make their case, Dutkiewicz and Rosenberg dispense with what they view as the misguided efforts of a generation of “foodie writers,” from agrarian philosopher and poet Wendell Berry—his 1977 book The Unsettling of America was a major influence on figures like Waters and Pollan—to critic cum cookbook author Mark Bittman. (The authors’ use of the phrase “foodie writer” instead of the more accurate food writer is a subtle way of implying that they are out of touch and snobbish.) According to Dutkiewicz and Rosenberg, these writers, and a handful of chefs, have spent years trying to resurrect a highly romanticized notion of farming, and have ultimately made little difference. To some extent, they’re right. In a Guardian essay marking the twenty-fifth anniversary of Fast Food Nation, the runaway bestseller that exposed the ills of a consumer culture built around cheap, fast food, Eric Schlosser acknowledged that “the harms of the food system have only got worse” in the years since. Or as Dutkiewicz and Rosenberg put it, “The locavore food revolution never arrived.”

But I’m not so sure advocates of locally produced food, who have also sought to forge closer ties between rural farmers and urban markets, were ever seeking to reinvent the industrial food system. Rooted in the back-to-the-land movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s (and first articulated in Frances Moore Lappe’s Diet for a Small Planet, which argued for a plant-centered diet made up, when possible, of local and seasonal ingredients), these neo-hippies had a much narrower and, in many ways, selfish vision. They wanted to grow their own food and be self-sufficient. Their aim was indeed escapist: They wanted out of a capitalist system and mode of agricultural production they felt was destroying the planet.