Trump Is Waging War on Our Elections. These People Are Fighting Back.

The second strategy seeks to enlist Congress. The SAVE Act, Trump’s “number one priority,” would require citizens to produce a passport or birth certificate to register—yet 21 million Americans lack ready access to those documents. The House of Representatives twice passed versions of the bill, and for two weeks this past month, the Senate debated it. Forty-two opponents gave floor speeches—including Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski—and thus the bill has so far been unable to garner the support necessary to overcome a filibuster. Senators went on vacation without even taking a vote. The president’s only live legislative priority will, again, be stymied if foes continue to press.

Another scheme deploys the Justice Department. In January, the FBI raided the elections offices in Fulton County, Georgia, seizing ballots from the 2020 election in an attempt to relitigate the results. The affidavit underlying the raid turned out to be a compilation of debunked conspiracy theories. That’s all ominous, but just as worrisome have been the Justice Department’s demands that all 50 states turn over sensitive voter rolls, including Social Security numbers. Why is the federal government hoovering up all this information? It’s now clear that Trump’s team wants to pressure states to purge voters from the rolls, many of whom would be eligible to cast ballots. Some states have gone along, but most have resisted. Three courts so far have ruled that Washington has no authority to demand this data. In the face of improper federal demands, state and county officials are standing up. Outside experts are training lawyers for election officials about how to resist further encroachment.

Another move has been to pull the federal cops off the beat. Election officials have been beset by threats, disinformation, and actual violence. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency exists in part to help them, providing expertise and funding. But last year, Trump gutted the agency, cleaning out its staff and even ordering an investigation of its former director, Chris Krebs, who had the temerity to affirm that the 2020 election had been secure. That has left elections dangerously unprotected against foreign government hacking. There’s no substitute for a strong national security response, but many of these election security experts are now advising states from the outside.