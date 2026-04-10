Will Trump’s War in Iran Kick Off a High-Seas Toll Binge?

It’s not hard to see why the “innocent passage” rule exists. Global commerce and global peace depend on freedom of the seas. After World War II the United States, at least in theory, became guarantor of such freedom, but that’s an imperfect solution, not least because our Navy, with half as many ships as during the Cold War, is a diminished presence in international waters. The last time the United States played sea-lanes cop was 39 years ago, during the Iran-Iraq War. The setting, then as now, was the Strait of Hormuz. Kuwaiti tankers were outfitted with American flags and accompanied by American warships to protect them from attack from Iran. It was a mixed success; the episode is remembered today mostly for our accidental downing of a civilian Iranian airliner, killing everyone onboard. The current muddle in the Strait of Hormuz, with a sort-of ceasefire in effect and Trump begging the Europeans to re-open the strait (and throwing a tantrum as they hesitate), shows how little our allies can rely on Pax Americana.

Rather than pretend the United States Navy still rules the seas, we’d have done better to ratify the Law of the Sea treaty. In 1982 Ronald Reagan rejected it because he thought it would curtail commercial deep-sea mining, an environmentally disruptive practice that remains theoretical 44 years later. After the United Nations made some concessions on deep-sea mining, President Bill Clinton signed the treaty and submitted it to the Senate for ratification. But the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a well-meaning but ageing patrician Democrat named Claiborne Pell (cruelly nicknamed Stillborn Pell) failed to move the treaty before Republicans retook the Senate in 1995, elevating the reactionary xenophobe Jesse Helms to the chairmanship. Helms deep-sixed the Law of the Sea.

President George W. Bush signaled that he would support the treaty, but his fellow Republican, Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, declined to move it. Even after Democrats retook the Senate in 2007, the treaty lacked sufficient Republican votes to overcome a filibuster. By now the irrational political polarization that plagues America today had advanced sufficiently that the Heritage Foundation (in a memo coauthored by Ed Meese) could argue against the Law of the Sea merely because it was a multilateral treaty negotiated by the United Nations. “International bodies created by such treaties,” Meese and Company concluded, “often lack proper protections to prevent unaccountable behavior and corruption and result in the U.S. being by bloc voting led by countries with an interest in limiting U.S. freedom of action and sovereignty.” The only thing missing was a reference to our precious bodily fluids. When President Barack Obama tried to revive the treaty, Republicans shot it down again.