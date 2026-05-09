Trump Ballroom Suddenly Faces GOP Opposition in Surprise Blow to MAGA

Well, if opposing Trump’s ballroom carries echoes of TDS, it turns out some Republicans are afflicted with TDS, too. Punchbowl News reports that some Senate and House Republicans are balking at the ballroom project, now that the White House has demanded that its security be funded with $1 billion in taxpayer money:

Some of these skeptical Republicans feel the ballroom is just too politically toxic right now, especially when Trump said for so long that it would be paid for by private funds. Trump’s approval ratings are in the 30s. Gas is $4.55 per gallon. Trump can’t yet find a path to victory against Iran.

Republicans tell Punchbowl that the ballroom funding faces obstacles in the House, in part because it’s a tough vote for vulnerable House Republicans. As one put it: “A first-year poli-sci major would know not to ask members to take this vote, and we hope the speaker does too.”

All of which should prompt us to revisit the ballroom-as-distraction theory of the moment alluded to above, and ask: Why is Trump’s ballroom so politically toxic that Republicans in tough races are fearful about voting for it?