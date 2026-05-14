The Conservative Legal Movement’s New Purity Tests

Skirmishes are now breaking out over which judges are the true heirs to “heroes of the republic” Alito and Thomas, and even some of Trump’s most extreme lower court nominees are taking heat. Consider Fifth Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham. Oldham is a Federalist Society favorite who Trump nominated to the country’s most MAGA-influenced appeals court during his first term, and as expected, the judge has turned out to be an aggressive culture warrior and Trump stalwart widely discussed as a potential future Supreme Court nominee. Oldham has built his reputation on extreme opinions attacking administrative agencies, voting protections, abortion rights, and immigrants, often in rhetoric designed more to provoke than persuade. Oldham pushes such far-right legal ideas that even the highly conservative Supreme Court regularly reverses his opinions as steps too far.

Despite Oldham’s clear record supporting right-wing priorities, conservative commentators have called him a “meh in robes” and said that his potential nomination doesn’t even pass the “laugh test.” Many prefer Oldham’s Fifth Circuit colleague, Judge James Ho. Ho’s jurisprudence—and even more so his public commentary—have made him a favorite among the conservative legal movement’s most combative voices. They see Ho as a champion advancing their broader political and cultural agenda who revels in “sticking it to the libs.”

With a straight face, Ho has written actual judicial opinions including warnings against a “woke Constitution,” the idea that anti-abortion physicians can sue over the “aesthetic injury of abortion” because fetuses “are a source of profound joy for those who view them,” and a version of great replacement theory where “adversaries…weaponize mass migration to harm America.” Ho’s appeal to the MAGA legal movement lies precisely in his willingness to turn the bench into another front in the broader political war. They are not satisfied with just winning—they want champions willing to fight dirty and rub it in.